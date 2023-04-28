Shoal Creek 4th grade teacher named 2023 –24 LPS Teacher of Year

Shoal Creek Elementary fourth-grade teacher Angela Benner is just as animated as most of her 25 students.

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Shoal Creek Elementary fourth-grade teacher Angela Benner understands being surprised. The call to head to the school playground seemed more like a standard all,-school photo call rather than the announcement that she received the 2023-24 Liberty Public Schools Teacher of the Year designation.

“I thought I was heading out to help with the fifth-grade class photo, too, but then I saw Dr. (Jeremy) Tucker and Dallas (Ackerman) on the school roof,” she said. “Then Dallas speaks from the roof that everyone was there for a special announcement. I saw friends from Lewis & Clark and had an idea for the meeting.”

Angela Benner's fourth-grade class has dance party almost every Friday. There's a small stage in the front of her classroom that kids enjoy taking to for the afternoon fun.
