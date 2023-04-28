Shoal Creek Elementary fourth-grade teacher Angela Benner leads dancing and singing to One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" as part of a dance party in her classroom. The dancing and song choices uplift students.
KANSAS CITY NORTH — Shoal Creek Elementary fourth-grade teacher Angela Benner understands being surprised. The call to head to the school playground seemed more like a standard all,-school photo call rather than the announcement that she received the 2023-24 Liberty Public Schools Teacher of the Year designation.
“I thought I was heading out to help with the fifth-grade class photo, too, but then I saw Dr. (Jeremy) Tucker and Dallas (Ackerman) on the school roof,” she said. “Then Dallas speaks from the roof that everyone was there for a special announcement. I saw friends from Lewis & Clark and had an idea for the meeting.”
Benner was named Shoal Creek’s teacher of the year and then the announcement rang out that she is the district recipient.
Benner is in her 20th year of teaching. She has spent the past five years teaching fourth grade at Shoal Creek. She was a Spanish teacher from 2005 to 2009, and then a kindergarten, fourth-grade and fifth-grade teacher from 2009 to 2018 at Lewis and Clark Elementary. She also spent two years in Excelsior Springs.
“I have done a little bit of everything,” she said. “Each grade I’ve taught has a special place in my heart."
“Angela is a ball of energy and works tirelessly to create meaningful learning experiences for her students," said Shoal Creek Elementary Principal Christy Boman. "What I appreciate most about Angela is her ability to connect with every child and develop their unique strengths. Not only do kids thrive academically under her instruction, but she builds each child up so much that their confidence soars. Mrs. Benner is the real deal.”
Benner calls fourth grade a rigorous year with lots of skills students learn that they will continue to use through high school and into adulthood, whether that’s a job, college or vocational program.
“I teach to the brightest kid in the class,” she explained. “It’s about raising all the kids. They are also not allowed to say they can’t while they are in my class.”
In chatting with the Courier-Tribune, Benner said compassion is her living legacy.
“I want to see the kids become a family, building relationships and leaving my room better people than when they come into my room,” she said. “The world doesn’t have enough good people. Kindness and politeness are critical skills. My class is the one that gives the staff birthday cards. I want to teach them to be empathetic.”
Over 20 years, Benner has taught thousands of students.
“We can make the world a better place,” she said. “I want to teach them about acceptance and understanding. That you can have a dialog rather than a debate.”
Benner has an abundance of drive and energy that may be expressed in the form of dressing up as a ring master or an astronaut to help “launch” a reading program. After the win as teacher of the year, Benner took her students outside to play kickball.
“Professionally, I have two heroes myself,” she said. “Shoal Creek’s vice principal Jamie Ackart, who is so confident and compassionate. My old principal Kyle Palmer is another. He believed in me. Personally, it’s my mom. She was one of the first women to run a computer and handled the IT department at Guy’s. She’s fierce and a force.”
Ackart shared that Benner was one of her daughter's fifth-grade teachers and the deep connection she builds with her students is unmatched.
“She finds out who they are as individuals and pours into them to ensure their confidence soars. Angela truly loves what she does, and she takes the success of every child personally. Her brain never stops thinking of her students and what she can do to make sure each and every child knows that they matter. She's simply amazing and incredibly deserving of this honor,” Ackart said.
Benner will now advance to compete in the Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year process, which will be announced later this summer.
