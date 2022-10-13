Smithville Homecoming king candidates Dawson Strickland and Caleb Donnell hold onto Bettie Jane Makings Bender as she comes off the stage after she was introduced at the Smithville High School pep rally. Geoffrey Graham, Eli Knorr and Ty Adkins are also part of the group.
Hannah Heath, Lilly Wornson, Abigail Crim, Payton Shumway and Claire Albright huddle around 1942 Homecoming queen Bettie Jane Makings Bender. The Homecoming king candidates Ty Adkins, Dawson Strickland, Caleb Donnell, Eli Knorr and Geoffrey Graham also pose for the photo.
Smithville Homecoming king candidates Dawson Strickland and Caleb Donnell hold onto Bettie Jane Makings Bender as she comes off the stage after she was introduced at the Smithville High School pep rally. Geoffrey Graham, Eli Knorr and Ty Adkins are also part of the group.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Bettie Jane Makings Bender waves to the Smithville Homecoming crowd.
Submitted Photo
Hannah Heath, Lilly Wornson, Abigail Crim, Payton Shumway and Claire Albright huddle around 1942 Homecoming queen Bettie Jane Makings Bender. The Homecoming king candidates Ty Adkins, Dawson Strickland, Caleb Donnell, Eli Knorr and Geoffrey Graham also pose for the photo.
Submitted Photo
Bettie Jane Makings Bender stands by the convertible she rode in for the Smithville Homecoming parade.
SMITHVILLE — At the end of September, the community of Smithville got a bonus Homecoming queen in the pink-dressed form of Bettie Jane Makings Bender.
The district found out that Bender was still enjoying life in Smithville and asked her to lead the Homecoming queen and king candidates.
“It was different from 1942,” Bender said, after reflecting on her time as Homecoming queen 80 years ago. “There was no parade. We had a presentation of the candidates at a school assembly and announced at halftime.”
The football game that year was against Smithville High School’s rival, Platte County.
“In an effort to save money, as we were in the midst of World War II, there was no live band for the dance, but a Nickelodeon to play music,” Bender said.
The 2022 Smithville Homecoming parade proved to be a gorgeous day, she said.
“People were so nice and I was really surprised to be asked,” Bender said. “The king candidates were so polite. They helped me with the steps at Courtyard Park when I was introduced at the pep rally. Their courteousness made me feel like the future is going to be in good hands.”
The tiara she wore came from a granddaughter who bought her the sparkling headpiece for her 90th birthday.
“I don’t think I had a tiara,” she said of her crowning eight decades ago. “I believe we all had mum corsages. It was the war years.”
During her senior year, 1942 to 1943, World War II efforts were part of the daily conversation.
During that year, Bender explained that the student body of Smithville High School had a “Buy a Jeep Campaign.” They formed two teams: the seniors and sophomores against the juniors and freshmen.
The goal was to seek war bonds to raise $800 to buy a Jeep for the war effort. They raised $7,200, which was enough to buy nine Jeeps for the U.S. troops of World War II.
Their senior trip didn’t happen due to rationing for the war. Bender said both gas and tires were rationed items.
“Our senior prom was held at the high school,” she said. “We did our own decorating in the gym. Plus, our mothers cooked and served the meal.”
Bender had three daughters who graduated from Smithville High School as well as three of her seven grandchildren.
Currently, she has three great-grandchildren at Maple Elementary School.
“We have a good football team,” she said. “With several family members in town, I get out and attend all that they are involved in. It means a lot to be here. The mascot may be the Warriors, but we are very much Smithville patriots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.