SMITHVILLE — On Saturday, Jan. 22, Smithville Middle and High School students stood with their compound bows at the Fifth Annual Northland Christian State Qualifier tournament.
There were 18 schools with 482 archers total. For Smithville, several high school archers moved toward point totals to head to state. The middle school team is about 50 points shy of making it to state as a team.
Head coach Jeremy Batliner has lead the after-school program for six years. Currently, archery is part of physical education.
“Initially, I went to visit a school in Platte County and met with the PE teacher there to see how he worked the program,” Batliner said. “After a short time, the program at Smithville became mine.”
For Batliner, archery started in scouts and has continued through adulthood. He enjoys watching young archers find enjoyment.
“Archery is a life skill essentially,” he explained. “For some, it may become part of their hunting, but for others, it’s a new skill set. They find determination and focus. Some of these kids aren’t into other sports, but being part of this means they are wearing school colors, representing their home school. Some of the kids also see their grades improved. However, most of them are A and B students.”
Regular competition continues through February. State takes place around spring break in March. To date, high school freshmen Brady Whiteley and Wesley Duncan along with senior Raven Brown have qualified for state.
Brown has competed all four years in high school. She joined after a few friends asked her give in a try.
“It’s been the best of both worlds,” she said. “I like hanging out with these people and I like how calming archery is. It gets me away from the stress of high school homework. It’s fun and even more so when I’m doing good.”
At the Sixth Annual Furious Flurries tournament this past weekend at Platte County Middle School, Brown took second.
Archery is scored by valuing each ring of the target archers shoot at. The center ring is worth 10 points and the rest of the rings are in sequential order from 9-1 inside to outside. If the arrow misses the target, no points are scored.
“Anything over 279 makes me happy,” she said. “I’m hitting around 284 or so and that makes me feel good.”
Brown is ranked 14th in the state.
Duncan has two years of archery under his belt as he shot in eighth grade and now this year. He wants to hit a 290 and has gotten close.
“When I am shooting, it seems like nothing else matters,” he said.
For junior Matthew Eisman, that sentiment is echoed.
“Right before we shoot, all of us are on the line and it’s pure silence,” he explained. “It’s a very Zen moment. It’s really relaxing.”
He was introduced to archery in scouts. His high score is around 271.
Even at the middle school level, the students continue to improve. At the Fifth Annual Northland Christian State Qualifier, the team took fifth out of 10 middle school teams. Annabelle Bissen shot a new personal best of 257.
For seventh-grader Abby Adams, this is her first year to be on the archery team. However, her family uses long bows at home.
“I have always done archery,” she explained. “I played football in the fall and wanted this for the winter. There are challenges as I find my groove.”
Her mother, Tiffany Ritchie, said she likes the dual nature of competition as archers work as a team as well as individuals.
“I’m impressed with the program and how the team is challenged to improve,” she said.
The next tournament will be the Fourth Annual Hunger Games at Platte County Middle School Saturday, Jan. 29.
