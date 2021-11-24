SMITHVILLE — Smithville High School will present the annual Green Tie Affair Dec. 9. The Green Tie Affair aims to teach Future Business Leaders of America students about entrepreneurship at Smithville High School.
During the event, the programming class will present an innovation showcase. There will also be business a trade show from the three introduction to business classes and students will participate in mock interviews. There will also be a new student store created by the business management class.
Students will be sharing and showing off their innovative programming work, school retail design challenge progress and business plan ideas from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the school's auxiliary gym at 645 S. Commercial Ave.
(0) comments
