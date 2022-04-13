SMITHVILLE — Earlier this month, Smithville High School vocalists took on two competitions, coming away with high ratings.
At Staley High School, the Lakeside Singers received the first-place exemplary rating from the three adjudicators at the large ensemble festival. The Combined Concert Choir also received exemplary marks.
Twenty-nine vocalists then went to Liberty for the district solo and small ensemble festival. Outstanding, or second-place soloists were: Katelyn Burkhart, Natalie Cardon, Brooke Cutler, Lilly Hawkins, Jordan Hill, Zoe Metzner, MaKenna Mosby, Abbie Parr, Isaiah Thurston and Mason West. Two trios also received outstanding ratings. Those in the trios were: Jada Goodall, Burkhart, Marissa Quinn, Sierra Quinn, Megan Sanders and Sophie Thomas.
Exemplary solos were performed by Elijah Bazalaki, Eilse Cahill, Goodall, Marissa Quinn and Sierra Quinn.
There were also three exemplary ensembles. The men’s ensemble were: Sean Aspelund, Bazalaki, Jonas Beckham, Connor Collins, Wesley Duncan, Thurston and Mason West. The girls sextet members were: Haley Boydston, Goodall, Metzner, Sierra Quinn, Keely Schafer and Helania Wald. The other girls sextet was: Haley Cotter, Elyse Hart, Hill, Lizzie Palmer, Parr and Sidney Wald.
From these two festivals, a combine 21 vocalists will head to the state solo and small ensemble festival on April 28.
