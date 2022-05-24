Smithville CIA provides 3 scholarships for seniors

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Community in Action Coalition established a community scholarship to honor and recognize area youth who have made a personal commitment to stay free from marijuana, alcohol, tobacco and other drugs throughout their high school career.
Eligible seniors must have a 2.5 GPA and plan to enroll in college. These seniors need to be able to demonstrate they exercised a positive influence on their peers, according to a release from the CIA.
The first scholarships were awarded May 16 during Smithville High School Senior awards night. The three recipients, Delani Leary, Noah Whitacre and Haven Gann, each received a $500 scholarship.
“Everything we do is for our kids in Smithville. This scholarship is a way to recognize the important role youth play in preventing their peers from engaging in risky behaviors,” said Smithville CIA Coalition President Gini Fite.
All-Star trading card program sponsor Monica Leary said, “We are proud of all our youth who make good choices about their health and their future. These three are exemplary in both their good choices and in the positive influence they provide for their peers.”
Smithville CIA is a coalition of community members who develop, implement and evaluate youth prevention programs to increase youth resiliency and reduce substance use.
More information about CIA’s monthly meeting dates and location, as well as a listing of the upcoming Friday night sponsors and activities, can be found online at facebook.com/Smithville Community in Action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.