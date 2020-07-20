SMITHVILLE — Although coronavirus sent students home for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, district staff worked to create an environment to honor graduates with a belated commencement ceremony.
About 200 students, of 230 graduates walked Saturday, July 18, in a graduation that looked different from all those that came before. Sitting six feet apart and entering the district stadium with masks on, students did not shake any hands or receive any documents during the processional.
As each name was called, students posed next to Board of Education members with their previously distributed diploma displays. After the photos were taken, spectators cheered from the stands, around the stadium and even from open hatch backs of vehicles.
Hundreds came out to the district campus to support graduates. As the service came to a close, one thing that remained the same withstanding the ages. Graduates moved their tassels from the left to the right and then threw their caps into the air in celebration.
