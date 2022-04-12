SMITHVILLE — Earlier this year, Smithville Community in Action was one of 178 community coalitions honored during a graduation ceremony at Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s 32nd Annual National Leadership Forum outside Washington, D.C.
Coalitions received a graduation certificate for completing CADCA’s National Coalition Academy, a training program designed to increase effectiveness of substance abuse prevention efforts.
“The training we received during the National Coalition Academy will help us become an effective agent of change in the Smithville community and bring effective and sustainable solutions regarding substance misuse to protect our youth,” said Coalition President Gini Fite in a press release.
Made up of volunteers from the Smithville community, the coalition seeks to engage parents, teachers, youth, health professionals, business leaders, faith leaders, civic leaders, law enforcement, local government, media and other caring adults to change the culture of youth substance use in Smithville.
The focus of Smithville CIA is prevention of youth substance use and to foster resilience so youth can reach their full potential, states a release. Objectives include educating youth and adults about the harmful effect of substance use on the developing brain, supporting youth leaders in their efforts to impact their peers and younger students and advocating for policies that help protect youth from substance use. The coalition also supports mental wellness strategies that help Smithville youth thrive.
CADCA’s National Coalition Academy is a comprehensive, year-long training program developed by CADCA’s National Coalition Institute. The NCA incorporates three, week-long classroom sessions, a web-based distance learning component, an online workstation where participants network and share planning products and free ongoing coalition development technical assistance. To graduate, coalitions must complete the rigorous curriculum. They must participate in all components of the NCA and complete five essential planning products that serve as the foundation of their comprehensive plan for community change.
CADCA’s National Leadership Forum brings together approximately 2,500 attendees representing coalitions from all regions of the country and internationally, government leaders, youth, prevention specialists, addiction treatment professionals, addiction recovery advocates, researchers, educators, law enforcement professionals and faith-based leaders.
