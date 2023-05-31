Smithville debate team needs help getting to nationals

Members of the Smithville speech and debate team are trying to raise $5,500 to attend nationals this month in Arizona.

 Submitted photo

SMITHVILLE — Over the last four years, students on the Smithville High School speech and debate team have honed their skills and have been growing their numbers. Now, they need the community’s support to go to nationals.

“Just four years ago, our current class of seniors came in and saw a team that was struggling. But, with a class of dedicated people and a dedicated coach, we began to blossom. When many teams began to struggle during COVID, our team thrived. We grew our overall membership from about 20 four years ago to 40 this year, with each member being more and more successful,” said graduating senior and team spokesman Alexander Duckwitz. “We would often leave regional tournaments early, as if you didn’t make finals in any event, there was no reason to stay for awards. Now, we are consistently placing near the top of every tournament we attend. And, beyond that, we’ve also qualified to more selective tournaments.”

