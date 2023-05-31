Smithville debate team needs help getting to nationals

SMITHVILLE — Over the last four years, students on the Smithville High School speech and debate team have honed their skills and have been growing their numbers. Now, they need the community’s support to go to nationals.
“Just four years ago, our current class of seniors came in and saw a team that was struggling. But, with a class of dedicated people and a dedicated coach, we began to blossom. When many teams began to struggle during COVID, our team thrived. We grew our overall membership from about 20 four years ago to 40 this year, with each member being more and more successful,” said graduating senior and team spokesman Alexander Duckwitz. “We would often leave regional tournaments early, as if you didn’t make finals in any event, there was no reason to stay for awards. Now, we are consistently placing near the top of every tournament we attend. And, beyond that, we’ve also qualified to more selective tournaments.”
Last year, the team sent two competitors to the state championship in Springfield and won third in public forum, which according to Duckwitz, is often thought of as the most competitive debate form in the state. This year, the team sent two to state as well as qualified four members for the national tournament.
“Myself and Ben Grandstaff won the district tournament in public forum; Claire Albright qualified in Lincoln Douglass, another very competitive debate form; and Abby Nichols qualified in informative speaking. This is the third time we will attend the national speech and debate tournament, and only the second time in person,” said Duckwitz.
This year, nationals will be June 11 to 16 in Phoenix, Arizona. And despite the team’s success, the school district is unable to fund the Warriors’ trip.
“The team is trying to raise $5,500 contributing to hotel costs, transportation, entry fees and miscellaneous costs associated with travel and competition,” said coach and GoFundMe organizer Nicki Wagner on the fundraising site. “We currently have three competitors qualified with at least three more prospective attendees.”
As of Wednesday, May 31, the GoFundMe has raised $620 of the $5,500 goal. To help spread the word and fundraise, the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce put a letter out to members.
“This achievement was quite rigorous and took the dedication and perseverance of each member to reach this high goal. Unfortunately, because it is not a state event, it is not a MSHSAA-sanctioned event, meaning that kids must pay their own way,” wrote Kelli Nichols in the letter.
“We have such a strong community that always seems to be willing to back our kids in any way that they can. Because of this generosity, I am reaching out on behalf of our Speech/Debate team to inform you all of this great opportunity to support the academic achievements that have gotten them this far and support their endeavors to represent Smithville High School and the Smithville community on a national level.”
Nichols said those who donate at Central Bank will have their names put on shirts the team wears. This effort is in addition to the GoFundMe account.
“I can also be reached for questions at 866-2074 or {a href=”mailto:kelli.nichols@centralbank.net” target=”_blank” data-auth=”NotApplicable” data-linkindex=”0”}kelli.nichols@centralbank.net,” Nichols wrote.
“We would love to be able to compete at this tournament and ensure that our team can continue to compete and win at the highest level of speech and debate, but, in order to do so, we need help,” said Duckwitz.
