SMITHVILLE — Keeping in line with the district mascot, the new building currently under construction north of Smithville School District's athletic field off Commercial Avenue will be named the Warrior Activity Center.
Support Services Executive Director Robert Hedgecorth told the school district board Wednesday, Jan. 19 that the name was selected following feedback from community members, students and staff via a survey process that asked the preferred name for the new building. Hundreds of names were submitted.
After names were suggested, Hedgecorth brought in a committee to review the names and the plan was to submit two to three building names for the board to review. After reviewing the most popular names submitted, the committee unanimously submitted Warrior Activity Center.
“The committee decided against the word ‘athletic’ over ‘activity’ because they believe the building will be used for all sorts of classes and not just athletics,” Hedgecorth said. “We had some silly names suggested as well as serious ones. A few of the popular choices included Warrior Training Center or Warrior Training Facility.”
The board of education unanimously approved the name choice this week.
Hedgecorth added construction on the facility is about two weeks behind due construction crews going down with illness.
“We had the plumbers’ team out for two weeks due to COVID, staffing and other illness,” he explained. “Hopefully we can make up some time in February or March. However, being delayed isn’t the worst thing. We would like to see a late May opening, but if it is in middle June, we will still have the building ready for the next school year.”
The new building will help make the weight room more accessible with classes that draw more than half the high school population. Plus, the facility will handle wrestling practice, which includes boys and girls. There will also be locker rooms for visiting teams. Visiting teams currently use a track storage shed. The center will also have a concession stand.
In addition, the two-story facility will have a lower level decked out with the weight room, lockers, training rooms and coaches’ offices. The upper level will include wrestling mats, more coaches’ offices, restrooms and concession area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.