SMITHVILLE — In an effort to award more teacher grants and student scholarships this year, the Smithville Education Foundation board decided to raise additional funds via a breakfast and silent auction Saturday, April 30.
To register for the first breakfast, visit facebook.com/SmithvilleEdFoundation. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
Michelle Kratofil, assistant superintendent of academic services, serves as the foundation board secretary. She said the foundation has been around for years and its main fundraiser has been the Warrior debit card program through Citizens Bank & Trust.
The new breakfast fundraiser will include a performance from the combined elementary choirs at 9 a.m. In addition, the student-run coffee shop, The Grind, will be open.
Smithville Education Foundation is a nonprofit supporting the Smithville School District with its mission to, “continue the tradition of excellence for all students in the Smithville School District, strengthen ties between the district and the community and enhance learning opportunities."
Charitable contributions support grants for classroom teachers for innovative, high-impact projects that would not normally be funded and provide student scholarships to promote continuing education.
