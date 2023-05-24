SMITHVILLE — Darcy Eastep not only served as a varsity cheerleader for four years at Smithville High School, but she is also a cheerleader for her school’s many outreach programs.
The recent high school grad has been a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America for four years and served as president her senior year.
“This group has a big piece of my heart,” she explained. “We have done so many things, including getting sustainable straws into the community, cleaning up around the lake and making sure our teachers are honored during any sort of teacher appreciation. It’s not a traditional club.”
Eastep served as vice president of the senior class, working on student council to create activities. She also participated in the Polar Plunge.
She was also part of Future Business Leaders of America, where she placed second in conference.
Other activities she was part of include Smithville Community in Action Coalition, National Honor Society and National English Honor Society. She also worked a semester with two Spanish-speaking brothers at Maple Elementary.
“It was such a fulfilling experience,” she said.
Eastep found her teachers a source of support and guidance during her high school career. She said her Spanish teacher Tamarin Stark has been formative in her development.
“I will choose three words to describe Darcy: reliable, humble and independent. She has a strong work ethic and gets the job done; rarely ever turning in an assignment late, and if she does, it usually isn’t truly late, but perhaps she had been absent,” Stark said. “She is not the kind of student that I would have to chase down and ask if has turned something in. One of my favorite things about Darcy is that she is very ‘teachable,’ owning her mistakes and noting them to not make them again. She grows from critiques she receives and does so with humility. Lastly, she is a student that smiles in class. This just brightens the entire classroom and makes my day as a teacher.”
Language arts teacher Alexander Houck offered Eastep guidance in the importance of growing rather than living solely for the grades.
“He saw my potential,” she said.
Houck said he remembered the perfectionist sophomore that had a goal of being valedictorian.
“She had written about the goal for an assignment and during a conference we talked about why she wanted the goal. She assured me that she was doing it to be a good example for others — especially for those that feel pre-judged by others for their appearance or their activities. We came to the consensus that having the goal of being the valedictorian does not take the place of being good person or ‘having a life,’” he said.
Eastep also said she appreciates what she gained from Joelie McCrary, her advanced placement psychology teacher.
“It’s always encouraging to come across students who are not only dedicated to their academic pursuits, but are also committed to leave a legacy of kindness. Darcy is one of these students,” McCrary said. “I taught Darcy in two classes and she is a top-notch student. Darcy is inquisitive, but she also puts forth the time and effort it takes to excel, and her grades and test scores are evidence of that. What’s more telling though is Darcy’s character. She is someone that students feel good being around and trust working with because she makes their thoughts, ideas and opinions heard and valued. She is kind and welcoming to everyone she encounters.”
During her high school career, Eastep took 16 dual-credit classes, which included 10 AP courses. She is heading to Michigan to study pre-med and psychology with a direction to help people.
She offers advice to younger students, saying when she was a sophomore, her sole focus was on academic validation.
“I wasn’t enjoying the high school experience, but I forgot to enjoy life rather than seek perfection,” she said. “I even tried out for the musical this past fall. I regret that I didn’t do it sooner. I want to encourage others to find what they are authentically passionate about and pursue it.”
While it seems like Eastep doesn’t have much downtime, she enjoys embroidery, crocheting, reading and writing. She has also worked more than two years at Kozak’s Laketown Grill.
