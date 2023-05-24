Smithville senior Eastep found joy in diverse school opportunities

Darcy Eastep is seen here in her high school senior photo.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — Darcy Eastep not only served as a varsity cheerleader for four years at Smithville High School, but she is also a cheerleader for her school’s many outreach programs.

The recent high school grad has been a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America for four years and served as president her senior year.

Smithville senior Eastep found joy in diverse school opportunities

Darcy Eastep will head to the University of Michigan this fall.

Smithville High School graduating senior Darcy Eastep offers advice to younger students that includes getting involved and not worrying about what looks good on that college application.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.