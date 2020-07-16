Smithville graduation on schedule for July 18

SMITHVILLE — Smithville School District is moving forward with a graduation ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 18 outside at the high school stadium, 655 S. Commercial Ave.
Due to coronavirus, students will be seated socially distant, six feet apart, on the Smithville stadium field. Each student is permitted four guests, to sit in the stands, and all guests entering the stadium will be required to wear face coverings.
Those who don't want to wear coverings or additional guests can bring lawn chairs and sit outside of the stadium and watch from a distance. For more information, contact the District Central Office at 532-0406.
