SMITHVILLE — High school students in computer programming, introduction to business and business management classes in Smithville made use of their first semester learning with an event called the Green Tie Affair.
These students are all taught by new teacher Destiny Marsh. For the advanced business management class, the class of 27 looked at creating real-world designs and eventually settled on a two-pronged merchandising effort. The first is a store in the school cafeteria where students can purchase personal items and spirit wear.
The other is a mobile cart, supplying some of these spirit wear items and goodies that can be wheeled to games and other school events.
Juniors Aliviah Deyo and Ashley Consiglio spoke to the Courier-Tribune about the class’ efforts. They started with scenarios and situations, creating answers to various problems. Initially the class was divided into five design teams.
Eventually the group decided on the school store and mobile cart, Deyo said.
“We’ve been working on these for the semester,” Consiglio said. “We have talked about how to fill the store and how to price.”
Then the cart was built to allow easier access to more customers at higher attendance events, Deyo said.
Two students from the Smithville High School business management class explain the latest creation of a mobile spirit store on a cart. pic.twitter.com/98s7tCuvx0— KellieHouxCT (@kelliehouxct) December 10, 2021
“We know that the main audience is students and teachers,” she explained. “We are in Future Business Leaders of America so while the semester class is coming to an end, we can continue the efforts. We have been able to take our ideas and reach farther because of this class.”
Consiglio said she enjoyed brainstorming ideas, especially on what needs to be put into the store and on the cart. Deyo said the class created surveys for students to see what items they wanted to see in a school store. The class is also creating their own T-shirt designs, using a Cricut and a T-shirt press.
The Tribe Store has generated buzz with the student-designed T-shirts.
“Our students had a vision at the start of the school year,” Marsh said. “It’s quite amazing the learning experiences they have gained over the past four months of designing and building this store for their peers and future Warriors.”
The computer programming students shared their website creation and game design, including students building a website for the Smithville Chamber of Commerce.
For the introduction to business students, their portion of the Green Tie Affair looked at project boards, a business idea and the mock-up for that business. Freshman Montana Magri created a business plan for a candle company called Charmed Harvest with her mother Jamie Szcygiel.
The candles are soy, scented with essential oils and fitted with wood wicks.
“We took this step by step,” Magri said. “The idea of the class is to start up a business. I looked at sales revenue to determine what I would need to charge to make a profit and to continue making more candles.”
Magri would like to see her candles in a store like Not Too Shabby Boutique in downtown Smithville.
“I have learned that it takes a strong mindset to start a business,” she said. “You have to be committed to get it done because so much is challenging.”
