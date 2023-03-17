SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education approved a new high school principal for the 2023-24 school year on Wednesday, March 15. Dr. Tracy Platt is stepping down from her longtime role.
Scott Moore has accepted the role of principal. According to a district release, Moore began his career as a high school social studies teacher and soccer coach. Moore is currently the principal at Fort Osage High School. He has served in this role for the past eight years and was an assistant principal for 10 years prior. Moore was awarded Trails West STUCO Principal of the Year in 2018.
“I am extremely excited to join the Smithville School District and begin meeting and working alongside the Smithville High School students, staff and community. I am passionate about the work we do in education and that starts with developing strong relationships with all stakeholders. I look forward to getting started on this journey in Smithville and can't wait to meet everyone,” Moore said.
Moore attended Lindenwood University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History. He also holds a master's in School Leadership from Baker University. In 2012, he earned his education specialist in Leadership from the University of Central Missouri.
Moore will start his new role on July 1, 2023. He and his wife, Amber, and 15-year-old daughter, Briana, currently reside in Independence, but are looking to relocate closer to the Smithville area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.