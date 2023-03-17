SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education approved a new high school principal for the 2023-24 school year on Wednesday, March 15. Dr. Tracy Platt is stepping down from her longtime role. 

Scott Moore has accepted the role of principal. According to a district release, Moore began his career as a high school social studies teacher and soccer coach. Moore is currently the principal at Fort Osage High School. He has served in this role for the past eight years and was an assistant principal for 10 years prior. Moore was awarded Trails West STUCO Principal of the Year in 2018.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.