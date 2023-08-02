Smithville High history teacher named state history teacher of year

Joelie McCrary received the top Smithville teacher award in the spring. Now she is Missouri’s History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehman Institute of American History.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — Joelie McCrary, whose teaching responsibilities include AP psychology, American history and education teacher cadet training at Smithville High School, has been named Missouri’s History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehman Institute of American History.

McCrary took some time from her summer break to answer a few questions from the Courier-Tribune.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.