Smithville High history teacher named state history teacher of year

SMITHVILLE — Joelie McCrary, whose teaching responsibilities include AP psychology, American history and education teacher cadet training at Smithville High School, has been named Missouri’s History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehman Institute of American History.
McCrary took some time from her summer break to answer a few questions from the Courier-Tribune.
“To be considered for this recognition, you must first be nominated by a colleague, student, or parent,” she said. “After receiving notice that I was nominated, I was asked to submit an application which consisted of a letter of recommendation, a resume, two short answer responses about the importance of history education, and finally a lesson plan I’ve taught that demonstrated creative implementation of primary source document analysis in the classroom.”
These materials were reviewed by a panel of educators and scholars in the state, McCrary said.
McCrary was also named the district teacher of the year at the end of the school year. She just completed her 10th year of teaching.
She describes the acknowledgment by the Gilder Lehman Institute. She calls the institute “an asset to teachers and students across the country, offering great resources and education opportunities. They also connect teachers with ways to learn from historians and experts in the field.”
“I have personally benefited from their resources and materials. So, to be honored by an organization like Gilder Lehrman, as a history teacher of the year, means a lot! It is also humbling to be considered among the top social studies educators around the country, who love to teach and are passionate about the importance of history,” she said.
McCrary will now represent Missouri as the 2023 History Teacher of the History against 53 winners who represent each state and territory in the United States.
“The materials from our applications will be reviewed by a national panel of judges. Then,10 finalists will be chosen in September. A national winner will be announced in October,” she said.
The winner will receive $10,000 and a trip to the national award ceremony.Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.