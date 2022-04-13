SMITHVILLE — More than a dozen musicians from Smithville High School competed in a solo and small ensemble festival in late March. A majority of them will be heading to state competition April 28.
According to the Missouri High School Activities Association, an outstanding rating denotes second place and a rating of exemplary denotes first place.
Receiving an outstanding performance rating for their solos were: Cody Brown, string bass; Noah Hazen, tenor saxophone; Mason Throm, trumpet; and Carson Bollinger, trombone.
Zane Papek received an exemplary rating in solos on snare drum and mallet. Colin West also received exemplary marks on snare drum. Ella Lehman and Ally Pottebaum received exemplary marks in solo flute. Brad Love took the top score on timpani as did Kellen Turner on tenor saxophone. Jaden Shoniber captured the top score on trombone.
The trombone quartet of Bollinger, Brandon Clancy, Clair Albright and Jimmy Armstrong received an exemplary rating as did Papek, Brown, West and Colin Jennings for their percussion ensemble.
Those with an exemplary rating will compete at state.
