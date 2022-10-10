Freshman Silas Newman and junior Annika Correa play George and Emily in the second act of "Our Town." The two are married by the character of the "stage manager," who portrays the town minister in the scene. He is played by senior Will Iorio.
Freshman Silas Newman and junior Annika Correa play George and Emily in the second act of "Our Town." The two are married by the character of the "stage manager," who portrays the town minister in the scene. He is played by senior Will Iorio.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Freshman Silas Newman and junior Annika Correa play George and Emily in the second act of "Our Town." The two struggle with nerves, but get married.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Senior Elle Colston plays Emily in the third act as Emily deals with the afterlife.
SMITHVILLE — The fictional town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire finds a new stage and a new telling in the hands of the young thespians part of the theater program at Smithville High School, 645 S. Commercial Ave.
Teacher and director Dalton Pittenger has been working with students on the power of this play.
“I knew eventually we would do this American classic,” he said. “It’s even more fitting that it’s the 125th anniversary of Thorton Wilder’s birth. It’s an honor to share his text with my students.”
The play is told in three acts. The first act is lengthy and often taken for granted, Pittenger said.
Even the young actors shared that an audience has to see the simplicity of the first act, which adds relevance to the second and third acts.
Senior Will Iorio plays the stage manager, the narrator who weaves himself in and out of the play.
“To me, he exists on his own plane of existence,” he said. “He fills roles, when necessary, from the minister to the druggist at the local pharmacy. In many ways, he helps with the flow of the play, guiding the audience along. I feel like he’s a wise addition and I’m very lucky to portray him.”
Iorio said the play that first hit the stage in 1938 and starts in 1901 feels relevant.
“It’s a play that seems like it’s about daily life,” he said. “Act I provides the skeleton of the play. Act II is about nerves, love and marriage. The third act is a look back at memories. I truly believe the third act is designed to make an audience think about loss and loss is universal. The bittersweet joy is that no one is alone.”
Pittenger, to add more students to the production, has three actors playing George, the main male character, and three dividing the role of Emily.
In the second act, Emily is played by junior Annika Correa.
“I get to play Emily as she is nervous before her wedding,” she explained. “I realized that while the play is almost like a time capsule of years gone by, I believe we can all relate to the nerves before a wedding, what parents are encouraging and being a daughter. I personally can relate to Emily because I am a mix of anxious, clumsy, energetic and friendly. She’s a girl in town finding her way. I can relate to that.”
Correa’s George in the second act is freshman Silas Newman.
“It’s probably the most produced play in America and cool to be a part of it,” he said. “There are still themes that we can relate to. Fundamentally, it’s about appreciating life while you have it.”
Senior Elle Colston brings the play home in the third act as Emily. In the years of the play, Emily married and had children. Unfortunately, the second pregnancy doesn’t end well and the character dies.
“Emily is an incredible role to play,” she said. “She understands that she is gone, but she wants to go back to revisit one day of her life. In doing so, there’s a sadness the prevails and pulls in the audience.”
Colston said the final monologue is important.
“It’s that gift that she understands that the little things do matter in life,” she said.
In his notes to the student actors, Pittenger stressed that the words of Wilder have weight, even when thinking about the simplest things and moments in life.
“It’s about giving that importance,” he explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.