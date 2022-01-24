SMITHVILLE — The Smithville High School Student Council is currently raising money to benefit Special Olympics by running into Smithville Lake. This year's 2022 Polar Plunge will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Smithville Lake. Teacher and student council advisor Lauren Milby, several on the council and others at the high school are forming a team. The Warrior Pride team will be plunging at high noon.
To make a donation for the team or sponsor a participant specifically, visit secure.somo.org/site/TR/Plunge/General?team_id=5646&pg=team&fr_id=1733.
Through year-round sports, Special Olympics fosters acceptance and inclusion in the community. The money raised supports the local Special Olympics athletes.
