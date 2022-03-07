Smithville High's scholar bowl takes first

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville High School Scholar Bowl Team recently competed for the championship at the Maple Woods Scholar Bowl. The team finished in first place at this event for the first time in school history.
Team members are Carson Bollinger, Eli Bosley, Brandon Clancy, Alex Duckwitz, Morgen Foster, Haven Gann, Seaton Lowe, Cole Matthews, and Joseph Sanders.
Described by the coaches, scholar bowl is the "sport of the mind" and any student within high school may participate. Through participation players engage in all the competitiveness, teamwork, and camaraderie of an athletic team, with "mental fitness" as the central force. The team participates in competitive tournaments throughout the season which runs from October through April (or May if the team qualifies for state competition). Smithville Scholar Bowl is recognized throughout the region as a highly competitive team.
In 2021, the team took district champions and second place at the state competition.
