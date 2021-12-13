SMITHVILLE — The first Warrior Small Mall starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The Smithville High School Student Council is hosting the event where children ages 3-10 can do their own holiday shopping for friends and family in a controlled and secure environment with the help of student council elves.
All gifts are $3 each. Prior to shopping, parents or guardians will help kids make a list of who they are shopping for and the elves will guide each child through the shopping area where gifts are arranged according to type.
The wide selection of gifts include jewelry, novelty items, toys, games, stuffed animals, sweets and more. Once the shopping is complete, each child will also be able to make their own magic reindeer food, ornaments, and Christmas crafts for an additional charge.
Each child must be registered at https://rb.gy/bpu69k to participate in the shopping experience. The event ends at 4 p.m.
