SMITHVILLE — Seniors from Smithville High School will decorate their vehicles, put on their mortarboards and participate in a graduate vehicle parade Friday, May 8.
Those participating will gather at the Smithville Lake dam and begin their route toward the high school at noon. As graduates make their way to the school, vehicles will travel through the subdivisions of Greyhawke, Harborview, Rollins Landing, Wildflower, Harbor Lake, Diamond Crest, Lake Meadows, Cedar Lake Estates and Hills of Shannon.
For more information visit, https://bit.ly/3ca9674.
