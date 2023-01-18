Smithville junior tuba player makes state orchestra

Smithville junior Nathan Fletcher will head to the Lake of the Ozarks next week to play as part of the state orchestra.

 Submitted Photo/Reed Portrait

SMITHVILLE — Tuba player Nathan Fletcher, a junior at Smithville High School, nabbed alternate for state band as a sophomore last year. This year, he will be the lone tuba player in state orchestra. 

State orchestra includes violins, violas, cellos and bass, plus woodwinds, brass and percussion members. 

