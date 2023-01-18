Smithville junior tuba player makes state orchestra

SMITHVILLE — Tuba player Nathan Fletcher, a junior at Smithville High School, nabbed alternate for state band as a sophomore last year. This year, he will be the lone tuba player in state orchestra.
State orchestra includes violins, violas, cellos and bass, plus woodwinds, brass and percussion members.
Fletcher, the only Smithville student in state orchestra, will join other musicians and singers from around the state as they meet, rehearse and then perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference Jan. 25 to 28 at Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake of the Ozarks.
"Making it state in music is similar to sports and taking first at a competition," Fletcher explained. "Because I was in honor bond for district, I got to audition for state. It's a really cool feeling to know you are one of the best. It's not common."
Fletcher's nerves are minimal at best as he has been in all-district band in seventh and eighth grade and then in honor band during his first three years of high school.
"At district and state, you are in a group that is full of talented people," he said. "It's an honor to participate."
Tom Brockman, Smithville High's director of bands, said for a student to achieve the level of All-State Orchestra, one must have unswerving dedication to their instrument.
"It takes a consistent, patient, and determined work ethic to achieve that level. Nathan exhibits those traits consistently," he said.
This year’s conductor and clinician is Kevin Noe, director of orchestras and professor of conducting at the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Artistic Director of the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble.
The band will perform the "Billy the Kid" suite by Aaron Copeland and the "Roman Carnival" overture by Hector Berlioz.
"Being able to attend state is to meet other people who are like-minded," Fletcher said.
To audition, he logged some additional practice time as well as lessons with Ky Hascall, the band teacher at Park Hill High School. He also plays with the Smithville Community American Legion Band during the summer.
In the fall, Fletcher served as the drum major for marching band. He said he plans to try out for the position again. He also plays in the concert and pep bands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.