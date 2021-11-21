SMITHVILLE — A dozen Smithville High School band members have been selected to the Northwest Missouri All-District Band.
In Concert Band, the students and their instruments are: Ally Pottebaum, flute, sixth chair; Carly Lloyd, horn, second chair; and Jude Lowe, tuba, fifth chair.
Honor Band members also qualified for All-State auditions on Dec 4. They are: Ella Lehman, flute, third chair; Kellen Turner, tenor sax, first chair; Noah Hazen, tenor sax, second chair; Brandon Clancy, trombone, third chair; Carson Bollinger, trombone, sixth chair; Nathan Fletcher, tuba, first chair; and Zane Papek, percussion, second chair.
The two students who made the Jazz Band also qualified for All-State Jazz auditions Dec. 4. They are Zane Papek, drum set, first chair; and Kellen Turner, tenor sax, first alternate.
