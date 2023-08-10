SMITHVILLE — In its second year, the Smithville Junior Police Academy put 23 cadets from Smithville schools through law enforcement paces with physical training, education on patrol tactics, SWAT training and more during the first week of August.
School Resource Officers Chris Mendoza and Joseph Buchheit took the lead as instructors for the weeklong summer course, which started with a meet and greet with Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge, a tour of police vehicles and equipment, patrol work including a Taser demonstration and guidance on report writing.
“The days were focused a lot on team building,” Buchheit said.
The first junior police academy took place in 2019 before the pandemic, and now the department is in a rebuilding process for the academy.
“The first year we had 12 cadets,” he said. “We got the program from Liberty to get started.”
Liberty Police Department’s Junior Police Academy creators aid other departments by sharing lesson plans.
“It’s hands-on experiences,” Buchheit said.
The officer said he was thrilled cadets were willing to give up some of their summer to learn about what police do.
“Especially with us as the SROs, the students will see us in the hallways of their schools and know that what they learned this summer week is that we are not just in the community or the school to be mean,” Buchheit said. “Officers are meant to help them in their lives, whether it’s in school or home.”
Mendoza serves Maple and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Buchheit covers Horizon Elementary, Smithville Middle and Smithville High.
“I like being with kids,” Mendoza said. “My own kids are grown, and heading back into school is like a time machine for me. I love interacting with people and listening to kids. It’s a great age group, both at school and for the junior police academy. It’s a huge responsibility when you know that families are entrusting their children to us.”
Mendoza spent time with half of the cadets on traffic stop procedures Aug. 3. He also worked on self-defense and anti-bullying training. He spoke to students about the rights of citizens and the Constitution.
Two cadets, rising sixth-graders Kaycee Vollard and McKenna Myers, portrayed a police officer stopping a driver. The two alternated roles.
“I liked the felony traffic stops the best,” Myers said. “It’s been a fun week.”
“The cadets got to see a Clay County K-9, tour the detention center and courthouse, see a drone demonstration,” Mendoza said. “They have been hanging onto everything. It’s been amazing to watch them.”
As with other junior police academies, it takes many hands to help the academy be successful. Detective Melissa Knowles jumped in to help as well, putting together a crime scene scenario that involved a missing person.
“They had to review the scene, take notes and formulate theories,” she said.
On Aug. 4, the final day of the academy, cadets learned Stop the Bleed processes, took a final exam, ran through a variety of scenarios and celebrated with a graduation.
