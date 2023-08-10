SMITHVILLE — In its second year, the Smithville Junior Police Academy put 23 cadets from Smithville schools through law enforcement paces with physical training, education on patrol tactics, SWAT training and more during the first week of August.

School Resource Officers Chris Mendoza and Joseph Buchheit stand with their junior police academy banner, displaying the motto of "honor, integrity and compassion."

School Resource Officers Chris Mendoza and Joseph Buchheit took the lead as instructors for the weeklong summer course, which started with a meet and greet with Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge, a tour of police vehicles and equipment, patrol work including a Taser demonstration and guidance on report writing.

School Resource Officer Chris Mendoza works with cadets Kaycee Vollard and McKenna Myers on procedures that must be followed during traffic stops.

Kaycee Vollard plays a police officer, pulling over McKenna Myers under the watch of School Resource Officer Chris Mendoza during the Smithville Junior Police Academy.
Jenessa Knowles attempts to walk one of the hallways at Smithville Middle School with the “drunk” goggles on as her mother, detective Melissa Knowles, looks on.

