SMITHVILLE — College professors with the Greater Kansas City Writing Project at the University of Central Missouri judged the Kansas City metro area, resulting in more than two dozen Smithville School District students receiving honors.
Ruby Scarborough’s personal essay will head to national competition in New York City. Scarborough’s writing will be judged by professional writers with a reward to be published.
Silver Key Winners were: Noelle Colston, novel writing and short story; Hannah Heath, personal essay; Andrew Hedgecorth, critical essay; Levi Johnson, short story; Ella Lehman, critical essay; Nolan Pestano, personal essay; and Sierra Quinn, personal and critical essay.
Honorable mention went to: Kylee Bollinger, poetry (two honors); Katelyn Burkhart, poetry; Abbey Crim, personal essay; Alexander Duckwitz, critical essay; Darcy Eastep, personal essay; Maddie Hayes, poetry; Naomi Hunter, short story; Tori Johnson, poetry; Terrell Littleton, humor; Avery Maynes, poetry; Nolan Pestano, critical essay; Sierra Quinn, critical essay; Emma Rice, personal essay; Abbygail Rushing, personal essay (two honors); Reina Suzuki, personal essay; Raye Wangler, poetry; McKenna Wright, personal essay; and Lukas Zolynas, poetry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.