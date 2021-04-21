SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School Board has approved the project price of $8.6 million for the construction of the Smithville Activity Center.
According to Robert Hedgecorth, executive director of Support Services, the bids are $411,000 under that amount, but the district has built in contingencies of about $311,000 to cover most of the difference.
The expected groundbreaking should be next month.
Hedgecorth said the district has leaned on DLR Group, the architects, and JE Dunn Construction, the construction manager. Roughly 26 businesses submitted bids for various aspects of the bid from concrete and steel to painting, flooring and fences.
“The expectation is to have the building enclosed by October of this year which will help with late fall and winter weather issues,” he said. “The building completion is slated for May 2022.”
Hedgecorth explained that the master building plan that began in 2019 with the help of DLR and aided by community, students and staff, have shaped the direction for the recent improvements.
“That needs assessment was done at each building,” he said. “At the high school, we need more space in the gym. We can’t even have assemblies really. Then there is the need for accessibility.”
The new building will help make the weight room more accessible with classes that draw more than half the high school population, he said.
“The additional space would also allow our wrestling teams to all practice in one location,” Hedgecorth said. “That gym was built originally in 1969. With the addition of girls wrestling, we need space to use.”
Hedgecorth added that the new facility will provide locker rooms for visiting teams, which currently use a track storage shed.
“It’s very inadequate, but we will be helping those who come for soccer, football and track and field,” he said. “It’s even close enough for the softball field too.”
The center will also have a concession stand. The two-story facility will have a lower level decked out for the weight room, lockers, training rooms and coaches’ offices. The upper level will have the wrestling mats, more coaches’ offices, toilet areas and concession.
There will be a dedicated walkway from the high school front to the new building.
“For those concerned about the Warrior Courtyard, the S will go back in front of this facility,” Hedgecorth said.
Eagle Heights addition
The Eagle Heights Elementary six-classroom addition will be completed in late June.
The need for the six additional classrooms was identified when the school was originally built. Construction will be complete in time for the 2021-22 school year, Hedgecorth added, and costs approximately $3.4 million.
“Warrior Preschool will be going in the school too,” he said, “really stressing the need for space.”
Playground resurfacing
The theme of last year’s bond issue was equity, accessibility and safety, Hedgecorth said. To fulfill these, the playgrounds are being resurfaced for those ADA requirements. Completion appears to be around August 2021
