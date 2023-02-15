Voters in Smithville School District boundaries will be asked to decide whether the district can issue $17.5 million in bonds on April 4 ballot. Funds would pay for districtwide improvements including building a bus facility.
SMITHVILLE — Voters within Smithville School District boundaries will be asked to decide whether the district can issue $17.5 million in bonds on April 4 ballot. The bond issue will not require an increase in the amount of tax paid each year by taxpayers, but will extend the number of years debt is paid if approved.
During community forums last summer and fall, families and other stakeholders offered their thoughts on a variety of district needs, which are part of a districtwide facility update plan. Construction of a bus maintenance facility will be the largest project monetarily in the district plan at an estimated $6.2 million.
“The transportation facility and the safety upgrades are the main focuses for this general obligation bond,” explained Robert Hedgecorth, the district’s executive director of Support Services. “Our contracted bus company was purchased by DS Bus Lines and they still use a personal residence to park their buses. This personal residence is not going to be available long term so we need to have a transportation facility that the district owns so we can put ourselves in the best position to have high-quality drivers and contract company possible.”
The second largest projects are the HVAC projects for Smithville Middle and Horizon Elementary schools projected at $8 million. These units are at least 25 years old and installing new units will increase efficiency and provide a more comfortable learning environment, said district leaders.
High school gym renovations are also slated as part of the plan at $1.2 million. Updates will create space for larger events such as assemblies and competitions. A turf conversion at the middle school is estimated to cost $1.1 million.
Security enhancements, which include cameras and doors throughout the district, will cost around $600,000, while added sidewalks are estimated to cost $400,000.
“The safety part of the bond focuses on upgrading facilities to ensure our students are in a safe environment,” Hedgecorth said. “We believe we already have a safe environment for our students, but we want to make sure that we continue to constantly improve.”
There is an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 2 in the Smithville High School cafeteria, 645 S. Commercial Ave., where taxpayers can learn more about bond issue projects.
More details about contingency plans for making improvements if the bond issue doesn’t pass, length of debt payment extensions if approved and a possible construction timeline for projects will be shared in a future edition the Courier-Tribune that will be published before Election Day in April.
