Smithville buses

Voters in Smithville School District boundaries will be asked to decide whether the district can issue $17.5 million in bonds on April 4 ballot. Funds would pay for districtwide improvements including building a bus facility.

 Courier-Tribune file photo

SMITHVILLE — Voters within Smithville School District boundaries will be asked to decide whether the district can issue $17.5 million in bonds on April 4 ballot. The bond issue will not require an increase in the amount of tax paid each year by taxpayers, but will extend the number of years debt is paid if approved.

During community forums last summer and fall, families and other stakeholders offered their thoughts on a variety of district needs, which are part of a districtwide facility update plan. Construction of a bus maintenance facility will be the largest project monetarily in the district plan at an estimated $6.2 million.

