SMITHVILLE — State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Sept. 1 the results of a citizen-initiated audit of the Smithville R-II School District. The auditor's office gave the district a "good" rating.

While the district received the second highest audit rating possible, the auditor team did make recommendations to improve accounting controls and oversight in the district as well as compliance with the Sunshine Law.

