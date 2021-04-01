SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School District will offer Warrior Preschool for a fee in the fall. According to the district, the goal of the program is to “provide students an opportunity to engage with peers and educators to get a head start on school readiness skills in a real school environment.”
Sessions will be a half day of preschool in the morning and in the afternoon. There is also a full-day, prekindergarten class. The half-day morning program, with the preferred age group of 3 to 4-year-olds, will run from 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The afternoon program will run from 12:15 to 3:15 p.m. the same days of the week. This option is best for children aged 4 to 5.
The full-day prekindergarten class will run from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. five days a week. It is suited for children age 4 and 5.
Students must be at least 3 years old by Aug. 24 and potty trained by Aug. 1 to be eligible. There will be no naps or rest time provided to students enrolled in the full-day session.
Transportation will not be provided.
Registration fees are due on Registration Day. The program will follow the district calendar and all sessions will be at Eagle Heights Elementary School. Registration Day will be Tuesday, April 6, at the district’s central office, 655 S. Commercial Ave. Times will be 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. For other details, call 532-0406.
