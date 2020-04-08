SMITHVILLE — Smithville School District announces hiring two new elementary principals and a high school assistant principal for the 2020-21 school year.
Renee Slack will become principal at Eagle Heights Elementary, while Kristi Mellon will be principal at Horizon Elementary and Rachael Marchetti becomes assistant principal and Smithville High School.
Slack was the assistant principal at Eagle Heights before accepting the role of principal there.
She has 25 years of experience as an educator, with nine of years spent as the principal at Osage Beach Elementary in the Camdenton R-III School District.
“I feel blessed to have been selected to serve in the lead principal role at Eagle Heights next year,” Slack said in a statement. “I am excited to continue working alongside staff to continue creating a culture that students can thrive in academically, socially and emotionally. Smithville has a history of excellence and I look forward to working with staff, students, parents and community members to uphold that standard. It is a great day to be a Smithville Warrior!”
Slack attended Lincoln University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters of Education in Administration. She earned her Education Specialist degree in Administration from William Woods University.
Slack will start her new role on July 1, 2020. She will continue serving the Eagle Heights family after Holly Schrage announced her resignation after serving as the principal for two years. Schrage will relocate to Willard, Missouri, where she will be serving as the principal at Orchard Hills Elementary.
Slack resides in Smithville with her husband Tony, her mother Lu Hamman, and their Shitzu, Pogo. Renee and Tony’s son Sklyar resides in Fenton, Missouri, and their daughter Bailee resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with her husband.
Kristi Mellon has accepted the role of Principal for Horizon Elementary. Mellon is currently the principal at Knob Noster Elementary for the Knob Noster Public Schools. She has been in this role for the past five years.
Altogether, Mellon has 17 years of experience as an educator. Prior to her time at Knob Noster, she served as an elementary teacher and assistant principal in the Raymore Peculiar School District.
“I am extremely excited and blessed to have the opportunity to join the prestigious Smithville School District as principal of Horizon Elementary School,” Mellon stated. “I look forward to meeting the staff and students in the near future and beginning our collaborative work together to ensure excellence for all students. It is my honor to join the Horizon Elementary Team and I look to the future with optimism and high expectations.”
Mellon attended the University of Central Missouri where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She holds a Masters in School Leadership from Baker University and earned her Educational Specialist degree from the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville.
Mellon will start her new role on July 1, 2020. She joins the Horizon family as current principal, Denise Harwood, transitions to her new role as the Director of Student Services.
Mellon resides in Roeland Park, Kansas, with her husband, Jon, their daughter Hannah and their Newfoundland, Kash. Together they enjoy traveling to the beach and trying new restaurants.
Rachael Marchetti has accepted the role of assistant principal for Smithville High School. Marchetti is currently the assistant principal at Smithville Middle School. She has served in this role for five years.
Marchetti has 20 years of experience as an educator. She served as a guidance counselor and teacher at Lexington High School, a guidance counselor at Raytown High School, and a 6th grade English language arts and speech/drama teacher at Grain Valley South Middle School.
“My family and I have fallen in love with the people and community of Smithville. I am extremely excited to begin this new chapter at the high school and am honored to continue to serve the students and families of Smithville,” Marchetti stated.
Marchetti attended the University of Missouri, Columbia where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and also holds a Masters of Science in Secondary School Counseling from the University of Central Missouri. She earned her Education Specialist degree in School Administration from University of Central Missouri.
Currently pursuing a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from William Woods University, Marchetti will start her new role on July 1, 2020. She joins the high school after Chris Heslinga announced his resignation after serving as the associate principal for 12 years. Heslinga will be serving as the superintendent in the Maysville R-I School District.
Marchetti resides in Smithville with her husband Tony and their daughters Mia and Mattie.
