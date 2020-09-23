Smithville schools create COVID dashboard for families

SMITHVILLE — Smithville School District has created a COVID-19 dashboard to address the myriad of issues associated with coronavirus.
The district is working in collaboration with medical professionals, public health agencies, parents, teachers, and support staff to ensure the health and well-being of students and staff, a press release states. Due to the ever changing nature of the pandemic, the information may change frequently.
On the dashboard, found at smithvilleschooldistrict.net/coviddashboard, families are presented with options related to the return-to-school plan, district COVID-19 data, coronavirus related contacts, coronavirus reporting, athletics and events, frequently asked questions and other resources.
The dashboard is a work in progress and will be updated regularly.
