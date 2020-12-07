SMITHVILLE — Dirt is moving out at Eagle Heights Elementary School after voters in the Smithville School District approved the district pursue a $14.1 million general obligation bond on the August ballot.
Executive Director of Support Services Robert Hedgecorth said while the money borrowed is meant for a few different things, there are definitely some priority projects.
Eagle Heights Elementary School
"We are adding six classrooms to Eagle Heights Elementary School," Hedgecorth said, adding that this addition is of top priority. "Two of those classrooms are going to be early childhood education."
He said over the next five or 10 years the purpose for those two classrooms may change as the district continues to grow and see new needs, but for now, that is what they are designed for.
The need for the six additional classrooms was identified when the school was originally built, Superintendent Todd Schuetz has said many times in the past. The reason they weren't built with the original building is because funding failed at the ballot box.
"With so much growth in the Northern part of Smithville, you can understand that the school came to capacity quickly," Hedgecorth continued explaining that after the first measure to build the school failed, they reduced the dollar amount and size of the building under the condition they would return to voters for more funding later to build these six classrooms.
The second issue passed and Eagle Heights construction wrapped up a couple of years ago. Then in August, voters approved this third effort for the additional space. Construction of the six classrooms will be complete in time for the 2021-22 school year, Hedgecorth added, and costs approximately $3.4 million.
Activity Center
"The second piece to this is the activity center that's going to be at our main athletic field," Hedgecorth said. "That activity center is going to allow space for locker rooms, restrooms, concession stand, weight room and wrestling area."
The addition of the activity center will solve a lot of space and ultimately safety issues, Hedgecorth said.
"We don't have space in our large gym for large capacity crowds," he continued. "The current weight room and wrestling room are that second tier where seats would normally be. But they are basically enclosed with a wall. Once we build the activity center in the future, we'll be able to knock out those walls and create a larger main gym for larger crowds as we continue to grow and move up in conferences that will require larger seating areas."
Hedgecorth said there is a growing number of students in weightlifting every year, with about 600 students now in the program. This growth is creating a safety issue for students, as many more people are taking up the limited space in the weight room. The activity center will provide a larger space to accommodate a larger group of students. These students, Hedgecorth explained, are not only athletes and include those in the fine arts and anyone else who enjoys the "life-long benefits" of the class.
"It'll also be ADA accessible," Hedgecorth said. "Our current weight room, because it's up in that top tier of the stands in the main gym, does not allow for ADA access. So this new facility will have an ADA access for all kids to be able to enjoy that facility and in a safe environment that has the square footage needed for the (number) of kids we have in the program."
An added benefit, he said, is that the facility will provide restrooms for those at the softball field.
"Right now at our softball field, we don't have any restroom facilities or concession stands," he said. "So that will be in proximity enough to the softball field that it will be able to provide concessions and restrooms to that area."
The activity complex is expected to begin construction in March of 2021 and the district hopes to have it done by March of 2022, if not sooner. This project, while it is still in the design process so exact numbers are undetermined, is projected to cost around $9 million.
Upgrades
The final priority projects revolve around upgrading different aspects of buildings. One specific upgrade will be ADA accessible turf for all district playgrounds.
"Those kinds of places you see mulch are not very sanitary," Hedgecorth began added that it also creates an accessibility issue. "Our kids with accessibility problems in wheel chairs, if they have crutches, if they have a walker, you can't really go in those areas with that mulch. It just doesn't create a stable surface."
The executive director said mulch areas will be replaced with playground turf, which is similar to what is on the football field being a soft but sturdy surface without the rubber granules.
"That way, it's ADA compatible for anybody to enjoy those playground areas to go anywhere on the playground and not be confined by that mulch," Hedgecorth said with a smile. "And, it's much more sanitary. ... When you have that nice clean turf, that makes it a lot better."
Other upgrades are to heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at Horizon Elementary School, Hedgecorth said, and a new kitchen hub at the high school.
"Those HVAC units are original to the building that was built over 20 years ago," he said. "It is time to replace those units as they have aged. They're not as efficient as newer units."
Similarly, he said the kitchen hub to be replaced is also original to the building, having been installed in 1969.
"That original hood, of course, does not meet fire code and needs to be replaced," he added explaining that the district hasn't been penalized due to a grandfather clause.
These projects will be started and completed during the summer of 2021 and will take up most of, if not all, the remaining bond dollars. If there are any dollars left over after all projects are paid for, Hedgecorth said the district has a list of other, lower priority needs they will use those dollars for. Because the list is ever-changing, Hedgecorth isn't 100% sure what potential saved bond dollars will be used for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.