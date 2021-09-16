Smithville schools to continue mask-wearing

SMITHVILLE — The board met in the performing arts center of Smithville High School in anticipation of large crowds of those in favor of masks and those opposed.
The audience included many students. Board President Denney Fales offered three students a chance to address the board after the board's allotted 20 minutes of public comment ended during the meeting. Students who addressed the board were: sisters Neveah Palmer, a sixth-grader at Maple Elementary, and Elizabeth Palmer, a high school senior; and high school senior John Baldwin. All three spoke of wanting a "normal" school year and are opposed to masks in school.
Three students in Smithville School District including senior John Baldwin speak out against masks. The board voted 4-3 to continue masking with a review in October. pic.twitter.com/7dXjZGkELe— KellieHouxCT (@kelliehouxct) September 16, 2021
During his monthly COVID-19 update, Superintendent Todd Schuetz said he wants the board to vote on mask-wearing at each meeting going forward.
“I have to do what is best for our community,” he said. “There are almost 3,000 people in our schools. Currently, we have 13 cases and 45 in quarantine. My recommendation is to stay the course for masking and address the issue again in October.”
Board members Len Matthies, Scott Haggerty and Ian Saxton voted to remove the policy, while Fales, Vice President Sarah Lamer, Jeff Bloemker and Susan Whitacre voted to keep masks in place.
More on this story will be published in the Thursday, Sept. 23, edition of the Courier-Tribune.
