Smithville seniors take drug-free pledge

Seniors at Smithville High School who are participating in the 2022-23 Trading Card Program gathered Oct. 17 to kick off this year’s program. W.A.R.R.I.O.R.S. Trading Card kids live a drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free life.
"They hope to provide a safe environment by being considerate, responsible and humble to the people in our community. The students within the coalition want nothing more than a healthy environment for current and future students to walk the halls of the Smithville School District," states a release about the program.
As part of the kick-off activities, students signed a drug-free pledge.
"All our trading card kids maintain at least a 2.5 GPA, have good character and complete school/community service. Each trading card kid applies, interviews and receives an informal background check by local law enforcement. These kids have all proven that they can make a difference," states a release. "The seniors act as drug-free mentors to their peers in high school by creating announcements, flyers, posters and appearing on the Smithville Media Network. The trading card program allows elementary school students to turn in Tribe tickets to have lunch with one of these awesome seniors.:
Smithville Seniors in the 22-23 Trading Card Program include: Ailisi Bogdon, Eli Bosley, Ashley Consiglio, Abbey Crim, Bailey Cutler, Brooke Cutler, Mia De La Piedra, Delaney Deihl, Darcy Eastep, Alayna Edwards, Ryker Edwards, Jayce Farrell, Andrew Frayer, Madi Frerichs, Jessica Gowett, Andrew Hedgecorth, Daley Hoeft, Abby Huneau, Nate Kershaw, Genevieve Kochanowicz, Aubrey Laber, Sophia Larson, Lily Medley, Garrett Pulse, Sierra Quinn, Katie Robinette, Dawson Strickland, Kailey Sulzer, Cole Turner, Lilly Wornson and Sam Wornson.
The trading card program is an evidence-informed individual strategy for youth substance use prevention supported by the Smithville Community in Action Coalition. The coalition is dedicated to creating a safe and healthy community in which youth can thrive. The coalition has been awarded a federal grant to help with their prevention programs and advocacy work. Jennifer Rhoad is CIA’s Drug-Free Communities Program Director. Free membership in the coalition is open to anyone living or working in the Smithville area.
