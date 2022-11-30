Smithville seniors take drug-free pledge

Smithville High School senior Abbey Crim participates in the 2022-23 Trading Card Program signing day.

 Submitted photo

Seniors at Smithville High School who are participating in the 2022-23 Trading Card Program gathered Oct. 17 to kick off this year’s program. W.A.R.R.I.O.R.S. Trading Card kids live a drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free life.

"They hope to provide a safe environment by being considerate, responsible and humble to the people in our community. The students within the coalition want nothing more than a healthy environment for current and future students to walk the halls of the Smithville School District," states a release about the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.