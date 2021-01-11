SMITHVILLE — Carter Pate, a senior at Smithville High School, is a semifinalist for a 2021 National Merit Scholarship.
Pate’s semifinalist status was based on his PSAT score. According to a release, Pate took the PSAT in the fall of 2019. He is one of 16,000 students nationally competing for 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million.
