SMITHVILLE — Five Smithville High School senior Warriors competed Jan. 27 at the Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, Missouri with over 400 other students from across Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.
According to the Occupational Handbook, the median annual wage for welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers was $44,190 in May 2020 with employment projected to grow more than 8% from 2020 to 2030.
About 49,200 openings for welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.
Jacob Lakenburger, Jack Alexander, Gunner Keeran, John Baldwin, and Connor Dodson each earned a $1,000 scholarship for participating in the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.