SMITHVILLE — According to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Smithville Lake’s water surface temperature was measured at 35 degrees Friday, Jan. 29.
On Saturday morning Jan. 30, dozens of hearty souls from around the Kansas City metropolitan community braved those bitter temperatures along with a torrential, chilly downpour to take part in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge at Smithville Lake’s Little Platte Swim Beach.
The Smithville High School Winter Warriors brought their green game despite the chilly day. Described as an “unbearable” event that benefits Special Olympics Missouri, the plunge was a bit more staggered this year to keep people apart due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Corinne Harwood, a Smithville High School senior and Student Council vice president, participated in the Polar Plunge a few years ago when she was in eighth grade.
“It’s important to show our support,” she said.
According to the Missouri Association of Student Councils, the association’s state charity of choice has been the Special Olympics for more than 25 years.
“The Special Olympics are incredible,” Harwood said. “This is something we could do. I have seen the opportunities that are given. It’s the least we can do and, of course, it’s in our own backyard. We needed to represent Smithville.”
Freshman Kathryn Pham said the water was freezing, but she was glad to take part.
“Even though it was raining, it was so much fun,” she said.
One Student Council adviser, Lauren Milby-Palma, got brave enough to join her students for the run into the lake.
"It didn't matter what the weather was doing, how hard it was raining or the temperature of the water, these girls were going to support Special Olympics. I went to the event to cheer them on and to take pictures, but because of their infectious laughter and convincing smiles, I ended up in the lake as well. I am so proud of them and their dedication,” she said.
The other adviser, Shirl Nichols, brought the team hot chocolate.
“I thought it was a great experience and I will always take the opportunity to support something as amazing as Special Olympics,” Harwood said. “I am thankful for all the people that donated and supported our plunge. I would most definitely plunge again and try to bring more crazy people to jump in with me. I thought the rain made everything that much better and I had a great time.”
The Smithville team raised $1,400.
Other area teams participating in the event included Liberty North Jurassic Plungers, the city of Riverside, Northland Outdoor Adventures and United Airlines.
Northlander Carl Armstrong participated for the third year. He works for United Airlines.
“I used to live in Denver and participated in the efforts with the Special Olympics of Colorado,” he said. “I know the people it helps and it just hits home. I am glad to help in those fundraising efforts.”
