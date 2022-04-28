SMITHVILLE — Superintendent Todd Schuetz is grateful for the Smithville community and Smithville School District teachers, staff and leadership for their support of his efforts in the district’s main leadership role for almost a decade.
“I have made so many memories,” he explained. “I am proud to have raised my kids in the district and am soon to have four grads from Smithville High.”
The Courier-Tribune broke the news last week that Schuetz is leaving the Smithville district. Beginning July 1, he will serve as North Kansas City Schools’ new assistant superintendent for human resources. Schuetz follows Dr. Jenni Gaddie, who recently announced her retirement.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “I have a real passion for human resources. Even as superintendent, I wanted to help recruit and retain great teachers. Education is the business of people so when this opportunity presented itself, I took it. I know the administration of the district and admire their work.”
Schuetz said no matter the size of the district, he calls the current climate a “critical time for public education.”
“There is a teacher shortage,” he said. “Right now, we have to be innovative in the face of issues politically, financially and even policies that hinder us. We are at the point that public education is being threatened. If we want thriving school districts, we have to attract and retain quality teachers.”
Schuetz “cut his teeth” on personnel needs as a principal earlier in his career and as an assistant superintendent of personnel and school improvement in the Lebanon School District.
He joined the Smithville district more than a decade ago as the assistant superintendent of academic services before taking on the superintendent’s role. He has been Smithville School District’s superintendent for the last nine years.
“I am a people person,” he said. “The ability to build relationships spills across all the work we do, which fundamentally is to be a benefit for kids.”
Under Schuetz’s leadership, the district has attained several notable accomplishments.
Some of the highlights include: a 79-cent levy increase to build Eagle Heights Elementary School, the 2020 bond issue to build the Warrior Activity Center, expanding of the Warrior Preschool Program and development of programs to increase community engagement such as key communicator meetings and community forums.
“None of these are my doing,” he said. “They are team accomplishments with the community and district coming together. We are in a really good place now. We will have revenue coming in with the new data center and another on the horizon. The Smithville community is very engaged and supportive. The board and administration continue to work hard to bring people together. The next leader will take the schools to the next level.”
Schuetz said all this engagement will continue with strategic planning in the fall.
“My son graduates soon and that is exciting,” he said. “I’m also thrilled to be around for the opening of the Warrior Center before I leave.”
“The board is extremely grateful to Dr. Schuetz for his 13 year of service as a member of the Warrior family,” states a district release.
Schuetz is known for “exceptional” people skills and being adept at meeting the needs of others by forging strong relationships and valuing collaboration, states a North Kansas City Schools’ release about his hiring.
“He has a true passion for work that involves human capital and is ready to draw from his knowledge and experience in returning to such a role,” states the release.
