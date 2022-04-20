Following nine years as superintendent and more than a dozen years with the Smithville School District, Todd Schuetz is resigning effective June 30.
Upon his request, the school board released Schuetz from his contract at a special board meeting held Tuesday, April 19. Schuetz is leaving Smithville to become assistant superintendent of human resources in the North Kansas City School District beginning July 1.
“The Board is extremely grateful to Dr. Schuetz for his 13 year of service as a member of the Warrior family. In the coming weeks, the Board will name an interim superintendent to lead the district this next school year,” states a district release.
“The board will initiate a comprehensive search to find our next superintendent who will lead the district for years to come.” said Board President Jeff Bloemker.
Under Schuetz’s leadership, the district has attained several notable accomplishments including: passage of a 79-cent tax levy increase to build Eagle Heights Elementary School; the 2020 bond issue to build the Warriors Activity Center; advanced real-world learning efforts in pursuit of funding from the Kauffman Foundation; expanding the Warrior Preschool Program; and development of programs to increase community engagement such as key communicator meetings and community forums.
“I am very grateful for my time as part of the Warrior family. The community pride and school spirit in Smithville are unmatched and I will cherish the memories I have made here,” said the outgoing superintendent.
Schuetz follows Dr. Jenni Gaddie, who recently announced her retirement from North Kansas City Schools.
Schuetz has worked in education for 28 years. He began his career teaching science in Springfield and Nixa before taking on administration roles that included elementary principal in Ozark and Nixa and assistant superintendent of personnel and school improvement in Lebanon. Schuetz later became assistant superintendent of academic services in Smithville before taking on the top leadership role for the Warriors.
"Dr. Schuetz is known for his exceptional people skills, adept at meeting the needs of others by forging strong relationships and valuing collaboration. He has a true passion for work that involves human capital and is ready to draw from his knowledge and experience in returning to such a role," states a release from North Kansas City Schools.
Schuetz earned his doctoral degree from the University of St. Louis and his specialist’s, master's and bachelor’s degrees from Missouri State University. He and his wife, Laura Schuetz, have four children.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
