Smithville Warrior Activity open house May 25

SMITHVILLE — The official opening of the Smithville Warrior Activity Center will be Wednesday, May 25.
During the Wednesday, May 18 school board meeting, Support Services Executive Director Robert Hedgecorth told the board that there will be an open house starting at 3 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.
With encouragement from Board President Jeff Bloemker, the open house has been extended to 6 p.m. to allow those who can't get off work early to still be able to visit the center.
The two-story facility includes a synthetic turfed area for football drills with garage doors that open onto the view of the stadium.
The upper level includes wrestling mats that will be used by middle and high school teams. There are also coaches’ offices, restrooms and access to a concession area.
