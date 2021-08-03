SMITHVILLE — The Warrior Closet, Smithville School District's clothing and supply facility for students and families in need, has moved.
According to a Facebook post, the closet “moved to the main school campus behind the middle school in the first two trailers. They have created accessible parking,” states the post. The middle school is located at 675 S. Commercial Ave.
“The theme this year is ‘Into the Blue.’ They have racks full of items because last year they had fewer shoppers to take free clothing and supplies for students. They have over 150 pairs of shoes, and that is just a start for all ages (and sizes) 4T through high school,” states the social media post. “This a resource for all Smithville School District families and students.”
The closet is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 and again from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Both dates are ahead of the start of the school year on Aug. 24.
In addition to clothing and other supplies, backpacks will be available. Clothing available includes girls, boys and adult options, including spirit wear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.