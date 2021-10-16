SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Warrior Closet is open from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 16 to school district families.
There will be free coats, hats, gloves, boots and more at the closet, which is located behind the middle school in the trailers at 675 S. Commercial Ave.
The closet will again open from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 6; 9 - 11 a.m. Nov. 3; and 10 a.m.- noon Nov. 20.
