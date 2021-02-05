SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School District's Warrior Closet is now located in the trailers behind Smithville Middle School, 675 S. Commercial Ave.
The closet will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20.
The closet currently has school supplies, clothes, winter gear, hygiene products and shoes for district families.
The Warrior Closet is a free program set up through Smithville School District that allows families to have accessibility to the school supplies, clothing, and hygiene items that they need.
