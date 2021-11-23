SMITHVILLE — The second annual mouse race fundraiser for the Smithville High School wrestling team begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Smithville American Legion, 2607 Missouri Highway 92.
Racing begins at 7:30 p.m. The event includes a silent auction and an all-you-can-eat taco bar. There will also be mouse roulette, second chance drawings, gift baskets and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.