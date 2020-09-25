SOAR Awards return, nominations accepted

LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools announces the return of its annual SOAR Award program. SOAR (Service Over and Above the Rest) Awards provide LPS with an opportunity to recognize several employees each month, a press release states.
Recipients are presented with a certificate along with a gift card made possible by the program's sponsor, the Liberty Education Foundation. To nominate a deserving LPS staff member today, click here or go to the district website at lps53.org, scroll over "Staying Connected" and select SOAR Award Nomination from the resources listed.
