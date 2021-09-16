LIBERTY — The Liberty Public Schools district has reinstated the LPS employee recognition program, the Service Over and Above the Rest Awards, for the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Jeremy Tucker and leadership team members will surprise LPS staff members each month with a certificate and a special gift card made possible by the Liberty Education Foundation.
Liberty Public Schools values dedicated employees who often go above and beyond to serve students, parents and community, states a release.
To nominate an LPS employee, go to k12insight.com/Lets-Talk/DialogueCustom.aspx?k=WN4G7TLT@DY6Z9F2LT.
