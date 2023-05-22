Social studies teacher nabs Smithville district's top teacher award

Smithville High School teacher Joelie McCrary receives the district Teacher of the Year award.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — Joelie McCrary, Smithville High School teacher, won the district Teacher of the Year honor. Her teaching responsibilities include AP psychology, American history and cadet training.

“Cadet training is aimed at those who want to learn about education as a profession,” she explained.

Interim Superintendent Denise Harwood presents Joelie McCrary with the photo of her that will hang in a place of honor as McCrary was named the 2022-23 teacher of the year for the school district.

