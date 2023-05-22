Social studies teacher nabs Smithville district's top teacher award

SMITHVILLE — Joelie McCrary, Smithville High School teacher, won the district Teacher of the Year honor. Her teaching responsibilities include AP psychology, American history and cadet training.
“Cadet training is aimed at those who want to learn about education as a profession,” she explained.
Receiving the award is an honor, she said.
“It feels really good to get an award like this,” McCrary said. “You are selected by your peers and colleagues. First, it was so great to be the building teacher of the year, and then to be selected from all the schools in the district, too. I didn’t expect it at all.”
McCrary is hesitant to boast about herself.
“The other people who were selected from the other buildings are exceptional as well,” she said. “I have the added joy of getting to know them as well with the cadet teaching. I get to place students in other buildings. I know them and they are phenomenal. Maple Elementary is special to me as my son’s kindergarten class is there. The other teachers deserve so much.”
McCrary is in her 10th year of teaching, all in Smithville.
She was raised in Odessa and then attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she majored in secondary education and social studies. She has a master’s in secondary administration.
“I’m not sure of the selection process to be teacher of the year,” she said. “I suppose the one thing that I do that is unique is that I am growing teacher educators. I am growing future educators. These students can choose dual credit. They can get university credit from (University of Central Missouri) for this class while getting their foot in the door. My plan is to inspire them to come back to Smithville.”
Her classes include a wide swath of high schoolers. She has ninth graders with American history, which covers the time after the Civil War to modernity. Then there’s the AP psychology class.
McCrary now takes the next steps to regional and state teacher of the year competitions.
“It’s affirming to receive an award like this,” she said. “I love teaching. I really do. It is affirming that others see that I am putting in time and effort. I didn’t always know that I wanted to be a teacher. I knew I wanted to do something that would make a positive impact.”
McCrary said she ended up following in her mother’s footsteps.
“It took me until college to know that I wanted to teach like my mom,” she said. “My mom had an incredible impact. She would visit students at home and helped raise funds for a family to get an accessible van. In many ways, I was a cadet teacher in her classroom. My mom, Linda Walsh, was an incredible teacher.”
The teacher lineage runs deeper still for McCrary. Her grandmother and her grandfather on her father’s side were also a teacher and principal.
“I should have known because I knew I wanted to be like her,” she said of her mother. “I often reflect on those who had an impact on me. I have around 150 students every year and I don’t know what my impact will be in their lives, but if I can impact one that is so amazing.”
McCrary’s husband also works in the district and her two children attend Maple Elementary. They were with her when she was announced the school’s teacher of the year.
“It just feels good that people see what you do. This year, my son said he wants to be a teacher and he is in first grade,” she said. “He wants to be a teacher like Mr. (Aaron) Bowlin. I truly believe the people who are entering the field want to make a positive difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.