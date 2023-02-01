The majority of the cast of "The SpongeBob Musical" takes a quick photo in their costumes on the first night of dress rehearsal Monday, Jan. 30 at the Performing Arts Center at Smithville High School. Many of the students made their own headpieces out of pipecleaners.
Smithville High School junior Keely Schafer plays the iconic character SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical.
The cast sings the opening song “Bikini Bottom Day.”
Smithville High School freshmen Emma Ulledahl, Emme Holt and junior Makenna Mosby dance and sing as part of the chorus of “SpongeBob the Musical.”
Smithville High School junior Keely Schafer plays SpongeBob and offers the heartfelt song ""(Just a) Simple Sponge."
Freshman Sylas Newman dyed his hair green to commit to the role of Squidward Q. Tentacles and has two prop legs to make him more like the cartoon character.
SMITHVILLE — Starting Thursday evening, Feb. 2, audiences are invited to submerge into the community of Bikini Bottom as the Smithville High School Theatre Department presents “The SpongeBob Musical.”
Director and teacher Dalton Pittenger calls the musical a challenging show with its mix of frivolity, fun and current themes.
“The musical was written in 2017, but with the themes, it feels like a post-2020 world,” he explained. “The story centers on a volcano that will soon erupt and the one character with the science is Sandy Cheeks, the squirrel studying Bikini Bottom. The residents give into fear. They wrestle with some societal ails and overcome them. It’s about community.”
Pittenger said audiences need to leave their preconceptions at the door.
“It’s very different from the cartoon,” he said. “The musical is a heartfelt piece.”
Junior Keely Schafer plays the lead character SpongeBob.
“I never watched the cartoon so I had to find some episodes to watch,” she said. “Playing SpongeBob is almost difficult to play. He is really optimistic almost to a fault. His town almost gets destroyed and it’s clearly not a good time to be happy.”
Her favorite song is “Just A Simple Sponge,” written by Brenden Urie of Panic at the Disco!
“I just adore the song,” Schafer said. “He is capable of doing more. I have connected to the character. It’s true emotion. It’s not just about SpongeBob, but about community.”
Junior Abbie Parr plays scientist and explorer Sandy Cheeks, the squirrel who studies Bikini Bottom.
“I have taken aspects of my own personality for the role,” she said. “My family is from Texas and so that’s the accent I use. She’s awesome, but is treated differently as the mammal in a sea town. She is offering the truth and the townspeople want an easier path.”
Overall Parr adores the song “BFF” written by Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s. Her personal favorite is “Tomorrow Is,” written by the Flaming Lips and ends the first act.
Junior Elyse Hart plays Larry the Lobster as well as a couple other characters as part of the ensemble.
“He’s the classic body-building surfer,” she said. “I adore the dress rehearsals when everyone is in costume. I’m excited to show my friends and family all the work that we have done. We are a great cast that gets along.”
Her favorite songs are “I’m Not a Loser,” written by They Might Be Giants and “Super Sea Star Savior,” written by gospel singer Yolanda Adams.
Squidward Q. Tentacles is played by freshman Sylas Newman. He dyed his hair green to commit to the show and has two prop legs to make him more like the cartoon character.
His favorite song is his solo, “I’m Not a Loser.”
“I genuinely love this show,” he said. “It’s going to be fun for everyone. Kids will laugh and those older, will see the morals of teamwork and belief in community.”
