LIBERTY — South Valley Middle School players are sending out invitations to the community to "Be Our Guest" for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast Jr."
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Purchase tickets at vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=18219& for the 7 p.m. shows that are Thursday, March 3 to Saturday, March 5. There is also one matinee at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5. All performances are at the South Valley Middle School commons, 1000 Midjay Dr. Liberty. Light-up roses and concessions will be available for purchase at all performances.
